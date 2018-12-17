James caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

The fourth-year tight end's disappointing season continued against the Saints, and James didn't see any targets after the seven-minute mark of the first quarter. He hasn't been a factor on offense for several weeks and faces New Orleans -- who allow the third fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends (4.9) -- in Week 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories