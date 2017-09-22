After practicing fully Friday, James (ankle) no longer appears on the Steelers' Week 3 injury report.

Through two games, James has logged 10 catches (on 13 targets) for 68 yards, to go along with two Week 1 touchdowns. It remains to be seen if James starts losing looks to fellow TE Vance McDonald, but in Week 2 James was on the field for 96% of the Steelers' snaps on offense.