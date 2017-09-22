Steelers' Jesse James: No longer on injury report
After practicing fully Friday, James (ankle) no longer appears on the Steelers' Week 3 injury report.
Through two games, James has logged 10 catches (on 13 targets) for 68 yards, to go along with two Week 1 touchdowns. It remains to be seen if James starts losing looks to fellow TE Vance McDonald, but in Week 2 James was on the field for 96% of the Steelers' snaps on offense.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Doesn't expect to miss time•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Four catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see large role Week 2•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...