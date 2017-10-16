Steelers' Jesse James: No stat line in win
James did not record a catch in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
Ben Roethlisberger threw just 25 passes, and the only target to James was erased by a penalty. He remains touchdown dependent, and faces a Cincinnati defense in Week 7 that has allowed opposing tight ends to reach pay dirt just once this season.
