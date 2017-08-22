James hasn't faced a serious challenge for the starting tight end job, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com reports.

After making 13 starts last season while Ladarius Green was limited to six games, James had the inside track to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart once Green was released in May. There was some thought Xavier Grimble would push for the starting gig -- or at least regular work on passing downs -- but it seems James has locked down the top job without much trouble. Given both his own limitations and the team's abundant talent at the other skill positions, James still only projects as a complementary piece in the passing attack. He caught 39 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets last year, producing just 8.7 yards per catch and 5.6 per target. James does at least stand to benefit from playing in a high-powered offense with a quarterback who likes to target tight ends near the end zone.