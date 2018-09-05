Steelers' Jesse James: Not on initial injury report
James (back contusion) isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With Vance McDonald (foot) out for more than a month and now listed as a limited participant, James could be headed for an every-down role to open the season. There's little question the Steelers want McDonald to be a major part of their passing game, but they've quickly learned how difficult it is to keep him healthy. James has been one of the least efficient tight ends in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015, averaging 8.5 yards per catch and 5.7 per target with seven touchdowns on 90 career receptions. Any thought of Week 1 upside relies on red-zone work.
