James was not targeted during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Jaguars.

James' slide hit rock bottom on Sunday for his first catchless performance of the season. After being targeted five times in each of the Steelers' first two games, the Penn State product has been targeted more than three times just once in his past eight games as starter Vance McDonald heats up. Sunday brings a Denver defense that has given up some yardage this season, but has attacked offenses with turnovers and sacks.

