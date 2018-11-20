Steelers' Jesse James: Not targeted in win
James was not targeted during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Jaguars.
James' slide hit rock bottom on Sunday for his first catchless performance of the season. After being targeted five times in each of the Steelers' first two games, the Penn State product has been targeted more than three times just once in his past eight games as starter Vance McDonald heats up. Sunday brings a Denver defense that has given up some yardage this season, but has attacked offenses with turnovers and sacks.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Disappointing effort in blowout win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Racks up 53 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Another disappointing outing on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Five catches in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Two catches in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: One catch against Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.