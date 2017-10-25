James did not see a pass come his way in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over the Bengals.

It seemed like Big Ben might have finally found his go-to tight end early in the season as James opened the season with six catches and two touchdowns. He hasn't scored since and hasn't been targeted in the past two weeks. Early-season acquisition Vance McDonald, meanwhile, has five targets in the past two weeks. James saw more time on the field than McDonald on Sunday, 50 offensive snaps to 29, but the two appear to be on divergent paths.