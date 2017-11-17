Steelers' Jesse James: Notches touchdown in win
James brought in five of eight targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.
The third-year tight end equaled his largest target share of the season with position mate Vance McDonald (ankle) inactive, parlaying it into his first touchdown since Week 1 in the process. James hadn't been targeted in three of the prior four contests, so Thursday's relative success could have at least partly been attributed to McDonald's status. However, the tight end position isn't an overly integral one in the 2017 version of the Steelers' offense, as Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, and as of late, JuJu Smith-Schuster, are commanding a majority of the looks in the passing game. James remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option each week and will look to build on Thursday's success versus the Packers in Week 12.
