Steelers' Jesse James: One catch against Ravens
James caught his only target for 23 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
Vance McDonald has emerged as the lead tight end the past two weeks, limiting James to one target in each contest after seeing 10 in the first two games. Regardless, he has a difficult Week 5 matchup against Atlanta, who has held opposing tight ends to an average of 49 yards on five catches through four games, with just one touchdown.
