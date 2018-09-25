James caught his lone target for seven yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Its been feast or famine for James in the early going this season, and fantasy owners who inserted him in their lineup had to be disappointed following his 5-138-1 stat line in Week 2. Further frustrating fantasy owners, they had to watch as Vance McDonald grabbed four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen how Pittsburgh intends to use these two talented tight ends moving forward, making it difficult to start either unless one emerges.