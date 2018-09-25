Steelers' Jesse James: One catch in win
James caught his lone target for seven yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Its been feast or famine for James in the early going this season, and fantasy owners who inserted him in their lineup had to be disappointed following his 5-138-1 stat line in Week 2. Further frustrating fantasy owners, they had to watch as Vance McDonald grabbed four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen how Pittsburgh intends to use these two talented tight ends moving forward, making it difficult to start either unless one emerges.
Steelers' Jesse James: Reels in touchdown•
Steelers' Jesse James: Totals 60 receiving yards versus Browns•
Steelers' Jesse James: Starting Week 1•
Steelers' Jesse James: Not on initial injury report•
Steelers' Jesse James: Injures back•
Steelers' Jesse James: Logs 21-yard grab in preseason defeat•
