Steelers' Jesse James: Reels in touchdown
James caught all five of his targets for 138 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.
With Pittsburgh down three scores early, Ben Roethlisberger scrambled around and lofted a 26-yard pass to James for the Steelers' first score of the game. James has been getting down field thus far this season. Be aware: depth charts can be misleading. James, the No. 2 tight end for the Steelers, has 198 receiving yards to Vance McDonald's 26.
-
