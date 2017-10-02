Steelers' Jesse James: Relatively quiet again Sunday
James caught three passes for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.
Since his six catch, two touchdown performance in Week 1, James has averaged three receptions per game and failed to reach pay dirt. While he clearly has distanced himself between himself from fellow tight ends Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble, his hit-or-miss production makes him little more than a back-up for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Set to play in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited with shoulder injury Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Returns after suffering shoulder injury Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No longer on injury report•
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...