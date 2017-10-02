Play

James caught three passes for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.

Since his six catch, two touchdown performance in Week 1, James has averaged three receptions per game and failed to reach pay dirt. While he clearly has distanced himself between himself from fellow tight ends Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble, his hit-or-miss production makes him little more than a back-up for fantasy purposes.

