Steelers' Jesse James: Returns after suffering shoulder injury Sunday
James caught 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
James briefly left the game with a shoulder injury, but returned after missing only a few snaps. He has a favorable Week 4 matchup against Baltimore, which has allowed opposing tight ends to score four touchdowns in their past two games.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No longer on injury report•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited in practice•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...