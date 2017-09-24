Play

James caught 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

James briefly left the game with a shoulder injury, but returned after missing only a few snaps. He has a favorable Week 4 matchup against Baltimore, which has allowed opposing tight ends to score four touchdowns in their past two games.

