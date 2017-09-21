Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to limited practice Thursday
James (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
James is trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Bears approaches, but we'll have to see if he draws an official questionable designation for the contest come Friday, or is simply removed from the Steelers' Week 3 injury report.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Doesn't expect to miss time•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Four catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see large role Week 2•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Scores twice in season opener•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...