James (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Bears, Missi Matthews of Steelers.com reports.

James was able to return after missing a portion of Sunday's tilt due to a shoulder injury, which he sustained during the first half. The issue appears to have been minor and he'll continue to serve as the Steelers' No. 1 tight end with Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble providing depth.

