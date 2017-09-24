Steelers' Jesse James: Returns to Sunday's game
James (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Bears, Missi Matthews of Steelers.com reports.
James was able to return after missing a portion of Sunday's tilt due to a shoulder injury, which he sustained during the first half. The issue appears to have been minor and he'll continue to serve as the Steelers' No. 1 tight end with Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble providing depth.
