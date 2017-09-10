Steelers' Jesse James: Scores twice in season opener
James nabbed six of eight passes for 41 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Browns.
James helped Pittsburgh retake the lead in the second quarter on a four-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone and then followed up with another score in the third quarter on a two-yard dump-off. In the process, James increased his career touchdown total by 50 percent. The Vance McDonald acquisition looked like it might hurt James -- and time is still needed for McDonald to acclimate to a new offense -- but James' eight targets to McDonald's one on Sunday is a promising start.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Faces competition after McDonald trade•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not facing competition•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: All set for No. 1 spot at tight end•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Five receptions in playoff loss Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Career-best 83 yards in playoff win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: One catch in playoff win•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...