James nabbed six of eight passes for 41 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Browns.

James helped Pittsburgh retake the lead in the second quarter on a four-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone and then followed up with another score in the third quarter on a two-yard dump-off. In the process, James increased his career touchdown total by 50 percent. The Vance McDonald acquisition looked like it might hurt James -- and time is still needed for McDonald to acclimate to a new offense -- but James' eight targets to McDonald's one on Sunday is a promising start.