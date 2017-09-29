Steelers' Jesse James: Set to play in Week 4
James (shoulder) was removed from the Steelers' Week 4 injury report after practicing in full Friday.
James remains ahead of Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble in the Steelers' TE pecking order, but after a two-TD effort in Week 1, his production has cooled, as he's combined for six catches for 46 yards in the team's two games since then.
