Steelers' Jesse James: Sets career highs in receptions and yards
James caught 10-of-12 targets for 97 yards in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
James had the best game of his career, exceeding his previous bests in receptions (6) and yards (49), although he failed to score for a fourth straight game. With just three touchdowns this season, and just one since Week 1, it is hard to justify starting James in fantasy playoffs against a Patriot defense that had kept opposing tight ends out of the end zone for the past six games.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Another disappointing outing•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Notches touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Could see added opportunities Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Continues timeshare at tight end•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Still afterthought in passing game•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Not targeted in win•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...