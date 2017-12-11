James caught 10-of-12 targets for 97 yards in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

James had the best game of his career, exceeding his previous bests in receptions (6) and yards (49), although he failed to score for a fourth straight game. With just three touchdowns this season, and just one since Week 1, it is hard to justify starting James in fantasy playoffs against a Patriot defense that had kept opposing tight ends out of the end zone for the past six games.