James will be the Steelers' starting tight end Sunday in Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

James was in line for a larger workload Week 1 with Vance McDonald (foot) on the mend, and the latter subsequently was ruled out. As a result, James will be the tight end of choice in a Steelers offense that may be without Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) in the season opener. Even if there are more targets up for grabs, James has surpassed 50 yard receiving just two times in 40 career games.

