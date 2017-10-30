Steelers' Jesse James: Still afterthought in passing game
James caught two passes for 42 yards in a 20-15 win over the Lions on Sunday night.
With Vance McDonald (knee) inactive, James saw his first targets (three) since Week 5 and produced his best game in terms of yardage all season. The tight end position has not been a primary weapon in an otherwise potent Pittsburgh offense, limiting the fantasy value of both James and McDonald.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...