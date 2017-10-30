James caught two passes for 42 yards in a 20-15 win over the Lions on Sunday night.

With Vance McDonald (knee) inactive, James saw his first targets (three) since Week 5 and produced his best game in terms of yardage all season. The tight end position has not been a primary weapon in an otherwise potent Pittsburgh offense, limiting the fantasy value of both James and McDonald.

