James caught two passes for 42 yards in a 20-15 win over the Lions on Sunday night.

With Vance McDonald (knee) inactive, James saw his first targets (3) since Week 5, and produced his best game in terms of yardage all season. The tight end position has not been a primary weapon in an otherwise potent Pittsburgh offense, limiting the fantasy value of both James and McDonald.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories