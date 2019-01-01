Steelers' Jesse James: Takes backseat to teammate again
James was not targeted in Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
For the second straight game Ben Roethlisberger failed to throw a pass to James, whose playing time dwindled as the season progressed. He finished the 2018 season with 30 catches (on 39 targets) for 423 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games and is a clear second choice at tight end behind Vance McDonald. James is an unrestricted free agent worth keeping an eye on this offseason.
