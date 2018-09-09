James totaled 60 yards while catching three of five targets during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Browns.

James got the starting nod with Vance McDonald (foot) on the sidelines, finishing third on the team in receiving yardage while tying for fourth on the team in targets. He generated a long gain of 37 yards and received one target in the red zone. James has potential to produce given the current circumstances, but his role could diminish quite a bit once McDonald and Le'Veon Bell return to the mix. It remains to be seen whether either of his two aforementioned teammates are ready for next week's game against the Chiefs.