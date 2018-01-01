James, who caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 43 receptions (on 63 targets) for 372 yards and three touchdowns playing in all 16 games.

James came out of the gate strong, scoring two touchdowns on six catches in Week 1, but only managed to score or have more receptions just once more all season. The tight end position has taken a backseat role in Pittsburgh's juggernaut offense, and James will likely still be in a timeshare with Vance McDonald, limiting the fantasy value of both next season.