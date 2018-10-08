Steelers' Jesse James: Two catches in win
James caught both his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.
James has only been targeted four times over the past three weeks after seeing 10 targets in his first two games of the season. Week 6 may result in more of the same against a Bengals defense that limited him to one catch for 13 yards the last time they met.
