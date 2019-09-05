Haden (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden looks fully recovered from his lingering ankle injury. The newly-extended cornerback is primed to play his usual starting role versus the Patriots on Sunday.

