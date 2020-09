Haden recorded one tackle (solo) and had an interception in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.

The 11-year veteran recorded his first interception this season -- and the 28th of his career -- returning a Jeff Driskel pass intended for Courtland Sutton 24 yards to the Denver 11. Pittsburgh converted the turnover into a field goal on the ensuing possession for a 17-3 lead. Haden will look to get his first interception against Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 3.