Steelers' Joe Haden: Back at practice this week
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Haden (leg) will return to practice this week, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Haden looks to be slightly ahead of schedule after breaking his left fibula a month ago, as he was originally expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks. There's no guarantee that the cornerback will be able to play in Sunday's showdown against New England, however, as the team will need to evaluate him on the practice field before any decisions are made. Expect a more concrete update on Haden once Pittsburgh releases its first injury report of the week.
