Play

Haden totaled six tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Defense and special teams dominated for both teams in the early going, with the half ending when Haden, who was recently cut by the Browns after seven seasons, sacked rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. No doubt Haden was amped to face his former team, recording his first sack since 2011.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories