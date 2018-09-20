Steelers' Joe Haden: Candidate for Week 3 return
Haden (hamstring) is expected to be available Monday night against Tampa Bay, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Haden did not play in Week 2 after failing to practice the entire week, and the Steelers surrendered 42 points at home to the Chiefs in his stead. That poor performance cannot be pinned entirely on Haden's absence, though a return would certainly boost a struggling secondary against a red-hot Buccaneers offense. The Steelers will release their first official injury report Thursday.
