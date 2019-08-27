Steelers' Joe Haden: Closing in on full recovery
Haden (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday and said that he feels back to "90 percent" form, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Haden also noted that he'd be able to suit up this week if there were a regular-season contest. The starting cornerback is working his way back from an ankle injury, which was also previously reported as a foot contusion, and appears on track for Week 1.
More News
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Nursing foot injury•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Leaves practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Hoping for extension•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Has best season in several years•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Leads team in defensive battle•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Grabs first interception of the season in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...