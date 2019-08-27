Haden (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday and said that he feels back to "90 percent" form, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Haden also noted that he'd be able to suit up this week if there were a regular-season contest. The starting cornerback is working his way back from an ankle injury, which was also previously reported as a foot contusion, and appears on track for Week 1.

