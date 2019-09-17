Haden aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Haden was originally questionable for the contest but seemed ready after logging a full practice Friday. The former Brown played in all 79 of the defense's snaps Sunday, recording four solo tackles. Haden's participation throughout practice this week will help paint a better picture of his status for Sunday's game against San Francisco.