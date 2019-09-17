Steelers' Joe Haden: Dealing with shoulder injury
Haden aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Haden was originally questionable for the contest but seemed ready after logging a full practice Friday. The former Brown played in all 79 of the defense's snaps Sunday, recording four solo tackles. Haden's participation throughout practice this week will help paint a better picture of his status for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...