The Steelers have deemed Haden (hamstring) as doubtful to play in Sunday's clash against the Chiefs.

This status comes as no surprise given Haden has been unable to practice all week. With fellow starting cornerback Artie Burns (undisclosed) listed as questionable, backups Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton could be in for big roles. Expect confirmation on Haden's status prior to kickoff.

