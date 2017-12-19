Steelers' Joe Haden: Expected back Week 16
Haden (upper leg) is expected to play and start Sunday against the Texans, barring a setback in practice this week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Haden looked as though he was trending toward playing in the eventual Week 15 loss to the Patriots, but the cornerback ultimately missed a fifth straight contest due to the fractured fibula. His likely return this week would be a boon for a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to exceed 230 passing yards during each of the past five games.
