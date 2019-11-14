Steelers' Joe Haden: Expected to play Thursday
Haden (illness) is expected to suit up for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Haden is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland, but he appears to be trending toward availability. The 30-year-old wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed illness. If Haden is indeed able to gear up for Thursday Night Football, he'll draw his usual start at cornerback and work to confine Cleveland's aerial attack.
