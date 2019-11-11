Haden collected seven tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

Haden intercepted a Jared Goff pass intended for Tyler Higbee as the Rams were driving in Pittsburgh territory to open the second half. It was Haden's first pick this season and one of three on the night for the defense. The Pittsburgh secondary will be challenged in Week 11 against the receiving tandem of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but no Cleveland receiver totaled 40 yards the last time these two teams met.