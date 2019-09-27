Steelers' Joe Haden: Full go Friday
Haden (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Haden went from not practicing Thursday to being a full participant Friday for the second straight week. It looks like the Steelers will continue to take the necessary precautionary measures with the cornerback during the week, but his game day status is yet to be affected by the ailment.
