Steelers' Joe Haden: Fully recovered and ready for first playoff appearance
Haden, who recorded two tackles (both solo) in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 20 tackles (18 solo), including one sack and an interception return for a touchdown in 11 games.
After seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden joined Pittsburgh, and will finally have an opportunity to take the field in a playoff game. That possibility was almost foiled by a fractured leg suffered in Week 10 that cost Haden five games this season, but he recovered in time for the final regular season game and appears to be fully recovered. Under contract until 2020, this will likely be the first of many playoff games for Haden, who should return next season to start opposite Artie Burns in Pittsburgh's defensive backfield.
