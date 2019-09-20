Steelers' Joe Haden: Good to go Sunday
Haden (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers.
It looks like Haden's day off Thursday was just precautionary, as the cornerback is no longer listed on the injury report after putting together a full practice Friday. Expect Haden to be a full go in San Francisco.
