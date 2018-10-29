Haden recorded three tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

Trailing 7-6 lead in the second quarter Cleveland was driving when Haden intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Damion Ratley at the Pittsburgh 13-yard line. The Steelers took the ensuing drive down field for a score and never looked back. The interception was the first this season and 21st in Haden's career. He'll look to add to that total in Week 9 against Baltimore and Joe Flacco, who threw two interceptions in Week 8 against Carolina and four in his last four games.