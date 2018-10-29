Steelers' Joe Haden: Grabs first interception of the season in win
Haden recorded three tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Trailing 7-6 lead in the second quarter Cleveland was driving when Haden intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Damion Ratley at the Pittsburgh 13-yard line. The Steelers took the ensuing drive down field for a score and never looked back. The interception was the first this season and 21st in Haden's career. He'll look to add to that total in Week 9 against Baltimore and Joe Flacco, who threw two interceptions in Week 8 against Carolina and four in his last four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...