Steelers' Joe Haden: Has best season in several years
Haden recorded one tackle (solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
The one tackle was his fewest in a game this season but the veteran defensive back had his best year since 2014 (with Cleveland) finishing the 2018 season with 63 tackles, one forced fumble and a team-high 12 passes defended in 15 games. With one year remaining on his current contract Haden should again be starting for Pittsburgh in 2019.
