Steelers' Joe Haden: Has Grade 1 hamstring strain
Haden is dealing with a grade one hamstring pull, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Haden was feared to have suffered something more significant, so the fact that the pull is only mild is positive news. It is unclear if the veteran will be ready by Week 2's matchup against the Chiefs, but if he is unable to recover prior to kickoff, expect Mike Hilton to get the nod at starting cornerback for Pittsburgh opposite Artie Burns.
