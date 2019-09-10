Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Haden (shoulder) may be limited in practice throughout the week, but he's remaining optimistic about the 30-year-old's availability for Sunday's matchup with Seattle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Haden was able to record six solo tackles before exiting Sunday's rout with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The 2010 first-round pick had just gotten over a lingering ankle injury heading into the season opener. If Haden can't play Sunday, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would be candidates to see increased work in his place.

