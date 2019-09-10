Steelers' Joe Haden: Hopeful for Week 2
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Haden (shoulder) may be limited in practice throughout the week, but he's remaining optimistic about the 30-year-old's availability for Sunday's matchup with Seattle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Haden was able to record six solo tackles before exiting Sunday's rout with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The 2010 first-round pick had just gotten over a lingering ankle injury heading into the season opener. If Haden can't play Sunday, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would be candidates to see increased work in his place.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...