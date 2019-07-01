Steelers' Joe Haden: Hoping for extension
Haden is entering the final season of three-year, $27 million contract, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 30-year-old cornerback finally rebounded from a stretch of injury-plagued seasons in 2018, notching 63 tackles (51 solo), 12 passes defended and two interceptions in 15 games. Haden said he will report to training camp, but he doesn't plan to take part in practice until he signs an extension. He and Steven Nelson are in line to serve as the starting outside cornerbacks, with Mike Hilton manning the slot in nickel formations.
More News
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Has best season in several years•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Leads team in defensive battle•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Grabs first interception of the season in win•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Ready for Week 3•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Steelers' Joe Haden: Candidate for Week 3 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Pick Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Dodge Drake
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football: 2019 positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target MVS
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.