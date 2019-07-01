Haden is entering the final season of three-year, $27 million contract, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback finally rebounded from a stretch of injury-plagued seasons in 2018, notching 63 tackles (51 solo), 12 passes defended and two interceptions in 15 games. Haden said he will report to training camp, but he doesn't plan to take part in practice until he signs an extension. He and Steven Nelson are in line to serve as the starting outside cornerbacks, with Mike Hilton manning the slot in nickel formations.

