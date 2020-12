Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's hopeful Haden (concussion) will return in Monday's game versus the Bengals, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden didn't practice at all last week, and a return to the field Thursday would provide him a decent chance to play in Week 15. If he doesn't clear the league's five-step concussion protocol, Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton should both receive boosts in playing time versus the divisional foe.