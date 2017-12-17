Haden (upper leg) was expected to play Sunday against the Patriots but has been ruled inactive.

Haden will miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday. The Steelers were hoping Haden's return would help shore up their secondary with a tough matchup against the Patriots on the agenda, so instead they'll turn to Coty Sensabaugh and William Gay to log a majority of the snaps at cornerback.

