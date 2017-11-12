Haden is questionable to return after suffering a left leg injury Sunday against the Colts.

Haden has started all six games this season, compiling 16 tackles, one sack and one interception. Until he can return, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh will slot into his top cornerback position. If this injury keeps him out for the rest of the game, he'll have a short week to recover with a Thursday night matchup with the Titans on the horizon.