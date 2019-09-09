Haden suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder during Sunday's 33-3 loss to the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Haden managed to overcome a lingering ankle injury prior to Week 1 but suffered a shoulder injury during the blowout loss. He notched six solo tackles before leaving the field. Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would see increased snaps if Haden were forced to miss any time.