Steelers' Joe Haden: Inks two-year extension
Haden (ankle) signed a two-year, $22 million extension Sunday that includes a $16.8 million signing bonus, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Haden would have been entering the final year of a three-year deal signed in 2017, but the extension will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season if he isn't traded or let go beforehand. The 30-year-old cornerback last made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and may have his best years behind him, but he's still a useful piece in a Steelers passing defense that ranked 10th in the NFL in yards allowed last season.
