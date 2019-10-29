Play

Haden recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

The veteran cornerback now has 37 tackles this season and is on pace for a career-high 85 tackles. Still, with no sacks or takeaways Haden's fantasy value is limited. The Steelers host the Colts in Week 9.

